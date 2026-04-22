I always find that a good waterproof torch helps rockpooling, you can search into dark areas of rockpools under overhanging seaweeds and into deep narrow crevices in the rocks. Sometimes you’ll see the eyes of a blenny fish looking back at you, perfectly happy in the dampness of the crevice and out of the sun; other times it’ll be a young edible crab or velvet swimming crab – or as we like to call them, devil crabs, that describes well their quick-fire temper with their claws and their bright red eyes. It’s easy to wonder how they managed to get in there but then you have to remember that they will have half swum in with the tide in. The bright light of a torch can also help you see detail that you might otherwise have missed, such as the form of some of the red intertidal seaweeds that look like they are made from strings of tiny red sausages.