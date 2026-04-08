Our local estuary mudflats are maybe an acquired taste but with knowing a bit more about their often out-of-sight wildlife communities and the wider ecology that they support, I love them. They are a common and almost defining feature of all our estuaries. Whilst many prefer estuary views with the tide in, I’m firmly a tide out person and I like to explore our local estuaries at low tide when I can see more of the whole story, just as most are coming off the water. If you know where to look and are careful not to disturb things, it’s a chance to look at the health of any local dwarf seagrass meadows, the tell-tale scapings of grey mullet fish left as they feed on the diatoms in the surface of mud, some of the exotic looking tentacles of worms that are otherwise hidden in tubes within the mud and even tiny mud caves made by shore crabs along the steep creek channel edges.