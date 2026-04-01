Over a year ago, I set off on a quest to visit every beach in the South Hams. So far I have visited 47 beaches and have just 14 to go (unless I find any others along the way!). Some have been easy to get to whilst others have been a bit of a scramble. Here is my latest beach diary from a couple of weeks ago:
With the promise of beautiful spring sunshine, light winds and supremely low tides, I ventured to the beach for lunch after a mornings gardening. I found a lovely spot at Lannacombe and absorbed in the suns warmth as I ate. But this wasn’t the destination of my quest today as a little way along the coast is a little cove home to Woodcombe Sands, which as far as I can remember I had never visited before.
Walking past Lannacombe cottage I noticed for the first time its arched porch in the shape of a lime kiln. I discovered later that the building was indeed a former kiln and mill that was supposedly once raided by French privateers during the 1800’s.
I walked past daisy covered pony paddocks (complete with grazing ponies) whilst the first chiff chaff song of the season chimed out. Lush honeysuckle sprouts filled the hedgerows, whilst a sea of old chestnut coloured bracken fronds covered the hillside, yet to be over taken by fresh sprouts.
A bench provided a welcome break near the top of a hill and I could see there would once have been a beautiful view looking across the Peartree Point; now partially obscured by a large conifer tree. However a little further up the path a small gate led to an outcrop viewpoint where the panorama was uninterrupted all the way from Peartree point in the east to Woodcombe point in the west, with the rocky shore visible below if you dared to look down.
Here the hillside was a patchwork of yellow and white with gorse and blackthorn both vying to be superior shrub in flower. Butterflies and bees were loving this warm weather and I watched as they fluttered or buzzed about their business. Violets and celandines flanked the path and I could see areas where blue bells and stitchwort will being giving vibrant displays in a few weeks’ time.
After weaving around two remote houses, I came to the path that leads to Woodcombe Sands and I made my way down the steps past a tumbling stream and boat house.
I was almost blinded by this white pebble beach as it reflected the sunlight, and it looked gorgeous set against the blues of the sea and sky. But there was not a speck of sand to be seen!
My first instinct is always to explore so I jettisoned my stuff on the beach and ventured into the labyrinth of rocks nearby. I quickly noticed an abundance of anemones in the first pools I discovered. They were all beadlet anemones although some had lost their burgundy
colouring and so were a beige colour instead. Although they weren’t all fully emerged, I could see their violet beadlets tucked just inside the lip of their jelly like home.
Known for its excellent rocky shore I set out to the furthest point to be chased in by the now incoming tide. There was abundant marine life in the small pools I investigated. The most notable finds were some tiny squat lobsters and three pipe fish; the latter resemble tiny pieces of seaweed and are actually a relation to the delightful seahorse. I was thrilled with my finds as I had not seen a pipe fish since teaching rocky shore ecology on the south west coast of Scotland over a decade ago.
Returning to the beach I lay looking up at the sky. As my eyes adjusted I realised that dozens of gulls were circling above and I thought I best keep my mouth shut just in case!
Turning over I started studying the white pebbles which by now were each casting their own grey shadow as the sun lowered in the sky. Each pebble was different (as they usually are) with some resembling chunks of Kendle Mint Cake and others Imperial Mints. Some sparkled as their crystals reflected the sun. A woodlouse wandered into my vision and I wondered what it was thinking as it clambering over and in amongst what would be massive boulders for a creature that small.
It was a perfect day for my first swim of the year on 20th March, which would have been my Mum Sally’s 75th birthday. She died 7 years ago but I think about her often when I am out and about exploring. With a warm sun shining I made my way into what is usually the coldest water of the year. As I acclimatised there was a lot of gasping and maybe a little swearing under my breath. I turned to come back to shore, and glancing up I was afforded a spectacular view of the jagged old cliffs towering above me, with sunlight beaming through every recess. Getting out I had forgotten the wonderful sensation you get after a cold swim of slightly numb skin... it almost feels warm.
I sat on the bottom of the boat house slipway I tucked into my snack of almonds and clementine before saying goodbye to the beach.
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