It was a perfect day for my first swim of the year on 20th March, which would have been my Mum Sally’s 75th birthday. She died 7 years ago but I think about her often when I am out and about exploring. With a warm sun shining I made my way into what is usually the coldest water of the year. As I acclimatised there was a lot of gasping and maybe a little swearing under my breath. I turned to come back to shore, and glancing up I was afforded a spectacular view of the jagged old cliffs towering above me, with sunlight beaming through every recess. Getting out I had forgotten the wonderful sensation you get after a cold swim of slightly numb skin... it almost feels warm.