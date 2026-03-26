Sometimes we can clip the claw short above the crack. Unfortunately for Rodney, the crack had extended all the way to the nail base. In these cases, the nail usually needs to be removed in order for it to grow back all the way around the base - a fresh start for the full circumference of the toe nail. Dog claws are not different to human nails, made from keratin which turns over very slowly as it does not have a blood supply. The blood supply comes from the “quick” under the nail.