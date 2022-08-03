Town flies flag for pride
TOTNES is set for the Pride of it’s life, say organisers of the 10th LGBT+ event in the historic market town.
Pride, due to take place on Saturday September 3, is aimed at celebrating difference and demanding queer liberation, says Proud2Be’s co-founder Max Price.
This year, thanks to a £9,982 Lotto grant, entry to all daytime events is free.
The event will kick off with a procession up through the town centre to the Rotherfold where the first ever Pride Market will be held.
Other events include drumming workshops, art and craft sessions and face painting.
And to mark the event, Totnes Town Council will fly the rainbow flag over the Civic Hall from August 26.
Proud2Be co-founder Max Price said: “The last two years have been extremely challenging for many of us.
“Many of the people we work with tell us that the pandemic has exacerbated the issues they faced pre-covid.
“We are pleased that we have been able to offer safe spaces for people to come together for mutual support - and we are so excited to be able to host Totnes Pride again this year.
“The Pride Action Group has been working tirelessly to ensure our event continues to be an inclusive and thoughtful event and we invite everyone to come and join us for our tenth Pride in the town.”
Pride will begin at 10.30am outside The Royal Seven Stars when the award-winning Samba ROC Band will lead a procession up Fore Street, High Street and Cistern Street to the Rotherfold at the top of the town.
A road closure will be in place between 10am and 1pm from the bottom of Fore Street to the junction of Cistern Street and The Lamb.
Community bus service Bob the Bus will be run a park and ride service from 9.45am from King Edward VI Community College, and will also transport wheelchair users and/or those with mobility issues up the procession at 11am.
The Pride Market at the Rotherfold will feature a host of community stalls along with a series of outdoor games, drag story time and live music.
Totnes Civic Hall and Birdwood House Café will host drumming workshops and a variety of family-friendly activities including art and craft workshops and face painting.
Pop-up changing facilities will be available at the Rotherfold, The Civic Hall will provide accessible gender-neutral toilets, there will be a quiet room at Birdwood House Café and two British Sign Language interpreters will be available throughout the day.
Volunteers are needed to help at the event. Anyone who would like to get involved can email [email protected]
For more information about Totnes Pride visit www.proud2be.org.uk or email [email protected]
