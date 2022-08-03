Town hosts crier cup final
DARTMOUTH’S Town Crier Les Ellis hosted a successful final day of the Sir Francis Drake Armada Cup at Royal Avenue Gardens.
The three-day event is the South West’s most prestigious crier event, with 20 criers from across the region and beyond, including competitors from across the globe. This year’s event included two criers from Bermuda.
The first day of the competition was held outside The Box Museum and Art Gallery in Plymouth and the second day at Kingsbridge’s bandstand.
Les said: “All went well with good weather in all three locations. During the final leg at Royal Avenue Gardens’ bandstand the criers competed for the Peter Randall Memorial Cup with a humorous cry. In all three competitions there were awards for first, second and third places as well as best dressed crier, best dressed consort and best dressed couple.
“At Dartmouth a minute’s silence was held after the ‘Town Crier’s Ode’ was given by me in memory of Ken Knowles, Town Crier of Lichfield City, who passed away in September 2020 and was the last recipient of The Armada Cup.”
Results of the competition:
Plymouth Armada Cup: 1 - Mark Wylie, Calne, Wiltshire; 2 - Adrian Holmes Sandwell, West Midlands; 3 - Ed Christopher, Bermuda
Best dressed crier - Ed Christopher, Bermuda; best dressed consort - Angie Bishop, Frome; best dressed couple - Phil and Rose Northcott, Penzance
Kingsbridge Cup: 1 - Ed Christopher, Bermuda; 2 - John Pitt, Plymouth; 3 - Peder Nielson, Bromyard and Winslow, Herefordshire.
Best ambassador - Ed Christopher Bermuda; best dressed crier - Ed Christopher Bermuda; best dressed consort - Rose Northcott; best dressed couple - Chris and Jennifer Smirthwaite, Liskeard
Peter Randall Memorial Cup (Dartmouth): 1 - Phil Northcott Penzance; 2 - John Pitt, Plymouth; 3 - Ros Charlton-Chard, Hatherleigh
Best dressed crier - Jane Smith, Bognor Regis; best dressed consort - Rose Northcott, Penzance; best dressed couple - Chris and Jennifer Smirthwaite, Liskeard
The Sir Francis Drake Armada Cup was won by Mark Wylie from Calne, Wiltshire, based on the crier with the most points in all three competitions.
