Up to 40 new jobs are set to be created by the opening of a new restaurant in Totnes.
The restaurant which has not yet been named will be owned by Bristol-based company Loungers and sited at the former Eversfields Organic farm shop and Cafe on the Plains that closed last September.
A spokesperson for Longers says: “We are a South West based business so we know Totnes well – it is a super area and we are hoping to open a Lounge in the town later this year, creating between 30-40 new jobs for local people.
“The Lounge will have a genuine community focus and it is important to us that we give back – we partner with local charities to raise funds, our spaces are used for meetings of local groups and businesses and we encourage customers to use us as a community hub.
The Lounge will be named after something local and the interiors will be designed to celebrate the area.
We hope to have more info on the site in Totnes, soon.”
The owners have applied for a licence to sell alcohol everyday between 10am and 12.30am and plan to sell late night snacks between 11pm and 12.30am.
Anyone wanting to comment to South Hams District Council can do so until March 22.
The opening date has not yet been announced but the name will have a local connection abd the interiors will have a local theme.
The parent company Loungers owns the Lounges and Cozy Clubs throughout the UK as well as the Brightside chain which has a branch on the A38 between Newton Abbot and Exeter.