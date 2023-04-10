Residents and visitors to Totnes have been experiencing gridlock, vast traffic jams and tailbacks over the last few days with works and temporary traffic lights causing the problems.
Enquiries with Devon County Council have revealed that the works are being undertaken by broadband provider Wildanet .
Liberal Democrat Councillor John Birch who represents Totnes on South Hams District Council wrote to the Devon County Councillor responsible for highways and their management, Cllr Stuart Hughes, requesting that action be taken to tackle the traffic problems on behalf of local residents.
He was told that Wildanet were due to finish their works at the junction near to the railway station on the evening of April 6 and as a result the problematic traffic management arrangements should be resolved at the same time.
Cllr John Birch said:
The situation with the traffic in Totnes was totally unacceptable and should not have been allowed to happen. I live in Bridgetown and the tail backs on the Paignton Road were horrendous. The chaos was all down to the failure of Devon County Council as the highway authority to get to grips with the need to coordinate the works being carried out by the utility companies so as to avoid the situation we found ourselves in. Was any thought given to these works being carried out during the night when there would be less disruption? I doubt it.
Hopefully we will be back to normal for the bank holiday weekend and beyond. I have arranged to meet a Senior Manager of Wildanet on Tuesday and will seek an assurance that there will not be a repetition of what we have had to suffer over the past few days.