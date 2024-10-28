Rail passengers travelling from Paignton to Kingswear will be able to enjoy a ride on the UK’s first-ever steam train of lights this Christmas.
From November 29 to December 30, vintage carriages will be decorated with thousands of lights inside and out as part of a special festive season experience.
The 80-minute train journey will begin at Paignton’s Queen’s Park Station and continue through an “enchanted forest” near Churston and enter the 450-metre Greenway Tunnel.
The ride culminates in Kingswear, near Dartmouth, alongside the River Dart.
With a turnaround at Kingswear, visitors can disembark for photos before the return journey.
According to the Dartmouth River Railway Company, which is running the service, each adult and child will also receive a gift from Santa.
Organisers advise booking in advance, with wheelchair-accessible options available. The experience lasts about 80 minutes.
Tickets are £29.95 for adults and £21.95 for children. There is a discount available for families.