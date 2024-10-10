Children in hospital are more likely to experience trauma and mental health issues if they are denied opportunities to play, according to a new report by health play charity, Starlight.
The charity, which supports children’s play in hospitals and hospices to boost wellbeing and resilience during illness, said that out of the 1.2 million children’s hospital admissions and attendances in the South West per year, 547,415 (46 per cent) are for children and young people (CYP) experiencing deprivation.
Data also revealed that in England only one in six hospital trusts (17 per cent) have health play professionals working in the evenings, while less than a quarter (24 per cent) of trusts have a designated budget for play.
The report, which did not provide specific data for Devon, coincided with Play in Healthcare Week (October 14-18), revealing that a lack of play in healthcare settings disproportionately impacts children experiencing deprivation, with higher rates of hospitalisation among this group across the country.
According to the charity, play can reduce fear, pain and trauma during treatment and recovery from illness, thereby boosting mental and physical health and resilience.
Cathy Gilman, chief executive of Starlight, said said: “Going to hospital can be scary and overwhelming and no child and their family should have to navigate the intense emotions around this experience alone.
“It is as shocking as it is sad that children experiencing deprivation are more likely to be affected. Research has long established that areas of deprivation have higher rates of hospitalisation, but the fact that children from these parts of England are more likely to develop long-term mental health problems as a result is heartbreaking.”
Health play specialist Hamera Elahi added: “Every day, I see how play helps reduce children's worries, anxiety and trauma. It takes their mind off why they're in hospital. Play can help reduce the time children spend in hospital.
“Play can help with children not having to be sedated if they're going for an MRI. I can prep a child so they feel calm and at ease, and then they can go home a lot sooner than if they had been sedated. This also frees up nursing time.”