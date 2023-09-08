“We are also grateful to the other bus companies and local businesses who have supported the event by advertising in our programme. All of the roads we are using are former or current bus routes, and we are grateful to other road users for respecting the age and speed of our vehicles and kindly accommodating them. The event is for one day only and gives enormous pleasure to many people and benefits local businesses. It also demonstrates the environmental benefits to many people who may have not travelled before by bus and are encouraged to make greater use as a result of their Running Day experience.”