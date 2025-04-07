A free treasure hunt around Torquay harbourside has been created to coincide with the unveiling of the Agatha Christie sculpture on Saturday April12.
To mark the fact that the sculpture features one of Agatha’s favourite dogs, a wire-haired terrier called Peter, the team at the Agatha Christie Festival has devised a special family-friendly treasure hunt around Torquay Harbour.
500 limited-edition coins featuring Peter and the date of the statue launch have been created as prizes for anyone who follows the leads and sniffs out all of the clues.
To participate, collect your Doggies in the Windows quiz sheet from the Visitor Information Centre on Vaughan Parade and then find ten special dogs from Agatha’s life and works in shop windows around the harbourside.
Fill in the missing names of all of the Doggies in the Windows to win one of the very limited-edition commemorative coins.
The treasure hunt will run from 12pm till 4pm on the Saturday April 12 and 10am till 4pm on Sunday April 13, or until all of the coins have gone.
There will also be live entertainment on the harbourside from 2pm, featuring 1920s swing jazz from vocal trio The Hummingbirds, as well as street magic and vintage entertainment from Robin Fox.
The statue unveiling event will begin at 4pm, which is free for everyone to enjoy. The entertainment has been commissioned by Torbay Council to celebrate the official opening of the new public realm space.
The new sculpture is a specially commissioned tribute the Agatha Christie that was funded through Town Deal Funding, secured by Torbay Council. It was created by Brixham artist Elisabeth Hadley, whose design was chosen following a public vote, after five artists were shortlisted following a public call out in September 2021.
Agatha Christies summer property, Greenway House, is open between 10.30am and 5pm.