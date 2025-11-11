Local fundraising group Tugboats and Dolphins CIC have raised an incredible £12,300 for Dame Hannah Rogers Trust after a year packed with challenges, community support, and determination.
The team visited Dame Hannahs on Friday 31 October to present their cheque to residents and staff, who turned out in force to thank them for their remarkable efforts.
Throughout the year, members of Tugboats and Dolphins took on a series of tough physical challenges in aid of the charity.
Three members completed an extraordinary 1,000-mile cycle from Ivybridge to Santander in just ten days — despite having no previous experience of long-distance cycling. Others tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, took part in additional cycling events, and braved ice baths to help boost donations.
Their efforts culminated in a spectacular Fight Night at Boringdon Park Golf Club, where beginners trained for ten weeks before stepping into the boxing ring. The Black Tie event proved hugely popular and helped push the team beyond their original fundraising target of £10,000.
The group chose to support Dame Hannahs this year to help fund the renovation and refurbishment of the charity’s sensory room, a safe and stimulating space that plays a vital role in improving residents’ quality of life.
Dame Hannahs Head of Fundraising, Daniel Burke, praised the team’s extraordinary commitment. He said the dedication and determination of Tugboats and Dolphins had been “tremendous,” adding that the funds will “make such a difference to everyone we support and those who will access the facility.”
Mike Dunn, from Tugboats and Dolphins, said the team had been amazed by the community’s generosity and by the response from Dame Hannahs.
“What a year it has been with Dame Hannahs,” he said. “Knowing we’ll be responsible for the refurbishment of the sensory room, in turn enriching the lives of the residents, makes it all worthwhile.”
Their sensory room, now 23 years old and has been subjected to flood damage - which affected the floor, walls and some equipment - has become a vital space for residents. The sensory room offers controlled environments of lighting, sound, textures and movement to help individuals regulate emotions, decrease anxiety, improve attention and stimulate growth, but outdated equipment has left residents unable to use some of the vital resources.
With the money raised by Tugboats and Dolphins, the planned update will introduce state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring the room remains safe, resilient and therapeutic. For those who rely on it for treatment, this upgrade means better quality of life, more meaningful engagement and a lasting resource for years to come.
The group’s fundraising total is still climbing, and Tugboats and Dolphins plan to continue their efforts until the end of the year.
