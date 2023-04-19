Two men have been accused of a total of 11 counts of indecent assault on children under the age of 14 in Ugborough between 1986 and 1993.
Anthony Proctor and Lee Proctor are due to face the charges at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 20 April).
Anthony Proctor, 48, of Hythe in Kent is accused of four sexual acts with a boy under the age of 14 years, between 31 December 1986 and 1 January 1993. He is also charged with three sexual acts against another boy under the age of 14 between 16 June 1986 and 1 January 1993.
He faces two further charges of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 between 16 June 1989 and 1 January 1993.
Lee Proctor, 49, of Yeovil faces two charges of sexual acts against a boy under the age of 14 between 31 December 1986 and 17 June 1989.