Ugborough charcuterie and smoked meat brand Rare & Pasture has announced it is merging its business with Weybridge-based charcuterie company Tempus Foods, owned by Masterchef finalists Tom Whitaker and Dhruv Baker, with the aim of expanding production and sales of both of their award-winning products.
The merged business will continue to trade under both the Rare & Pasture and Tempus Foods brands, with sales and distribution being led from the Tempus location in Weybridge, Surrey, and production and packing shared between the two sites.
Rare & Pasture is based at Fowlescombe Farm, a regenerative farm.
It produces a range of exceptional charcuterie products using high-welfare meat from its own farm and from other farms that share its values and care. In addition to its charcuterie, Rare & Pasture produces a highly successful range of cooked meat products, some of them organic, including naturally smoked frankfurters.”
Andrew Owens, Chairman of Rare & Pasture commented:
“The British charcuterie and artisan meat product market is highly fragmented, leading to an unnecessarily high cost base, often combined with supply reliability issues. Through this transaction we are creating greater supply capacity as well as product and customer service synergies that can accelerate the development of this evolving British food sector.
“Our mission is not restricted to either our existing geographic situation or our existing product range, and so it is hoped that this merger will also stimulate other like-minded artisan producers and farmers to offer their skills and products into our growing portfolio.”