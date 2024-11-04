As children across the country return to their classrooms after the half term break, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West is reminding parents of the simple steps they can take to reduce the spread of stomach bugs and winter illnesses to ensure they stay healthy this term and keep strong this winter.
We are now beginning to see cases of flu and norovirus increasing as we head into the winter months, with norovirus activity in the past two weeks more than double the 5-season average for the same two-week period and flu steadily increasing over the past few weeks.
Dr Alasdair Wood, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said:
“As children return to school after the half term holidays, it’s important that they get off to the best start possible ahead of winter. Staying healthy and taking simple steps to reduce the spread of illness will ensure children and their families experience less disruption at this important time of year.’’
“Each winter, we see an increase in acute respiratory and gastro-intestinal illnesses, however it only takes simple steps to reduce the spread of most of these infections. By following advice on good hygiene habits, knowing when to keep your child off school and taking up the opportunity to get vaccinated, parents are protecting their children and the wider school community.”
Parents are urged to encourage good hygiene habits in their families, such as handwashing and using a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes.