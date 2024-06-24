Devon Carers, part of Westbank Community Health and Care, received 'uplifting' feedback after running a series of free activities for unpaid carers during Carers Week.

One unpaid carer who enjoyed free entry to the National Trust’s Greenway in Kingsbridge said: “We often feel invisible but the activities provided throughout the week have put carers on the agenda.”

The week-long initiative, supported by organizations like the National Trust and Seaton Tramway, included free entry days and special tram rides, offering much-needed respite to carers and their loved ones.

Devon Carers hosted its first Carer Friendly Devon conference at Westbank’s Healthy Living Centre in Exminster on Tuesday, June 11, to raise awareness of the support available to unpaid carers in the community and the schemes run in partnership with local employers.

Ian Hobbs, Senior Commissioning Manager at Devon County Council and lead commissioner of the Devon Carers contract highlighted the crucial role of unpaid carers in society, praising Devon Carers for its comprehensive support services and community engagement.

He said: “There’s no doubt that the work Devon Carers does, and how it connects with other partners, is amazing. I am struck by the tone of this event. It’s celebratory - 25 years of Devon Carers is a milestone event - but it’s also about partnership and embedding support for carers throughout the whole community."

Devon Carers - Kaz Paget and Abbi Williams of Powderham Castle
Devon Carers - Lucie Hopkins (second from right) attended the conference with colleagues from the NHS Stroke Support Team
Devon Carers information stand at RDE
Devon Carers - Ian Hobbs of Devon County Council at Westbank's first Carer Friendly Devon conference, June 2024
