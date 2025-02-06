The Dartmoor Building at Derriford is now watertight.
Contractors are now working on the interior, rapidly moving forward with the next phase of construction.
Dartmoor is going to be home to the new Urgent Treatment Centre due to open this Spring
Shortly after will be the relocation of the Fracture Clinic, outpatients, and pre-operative assessment departments from the main hospital site to this new building.
A UTC can help with things like:
• Cuts - using glue, steristrips (paper stitches) or sutures to close wounds
• Small burns or scalds
• Bites and stings
• Sprains and certain fractures (see below)
• Minor head injuries
• Infected wounds
• Foreign bodies in eyes
Once completed, the UTC will be open from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week in addition to the Cumberland Centre at Devonport.