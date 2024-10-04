Supermarket Tesco is recalling its ‘Finest 6 All Butter Pastry Mince Pies’ because they may contain pieces of dried glue, making them unsafe to eat.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the glue comes from the packaging. The affected batches come in a ‘six pack’ and the following ‘best before’ dates - ‘04 October 2024’, ‘26 October 2024’, ‘02 November 2024’ and ‘10 November 2024’.
Consumers who have bought a contaminated packet are advised to return it to any Tesco store for a full refund.
For more information contact Tesco Customer Service Team on 0800 505 555.
Meanwhile, Waitrose is recalling ‘Waitrose Easy to Cook Scottish Salmon En Croute with Cheese and Chive Sauce’ (350g) and ‘Waitrose Easy to Cook Salmon and Sweet Potato Curry’ (500g) because they contain milk, mustard, soya and wheat (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk, mustard, soya and wheat or gluten.
The affected batches have ‘02 October 2024’ and ‘03 October 2024’ best before dates for the former, and ‘02 October 2024’ and ‘03 October 2024’ for the latter.
Consumers who have bought the above products and have coeliac disease or an intolerance to the ingredients should return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund.
For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 884, Option 4.