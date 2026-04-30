Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently appealing for the publics help as they grow increasingly concerned for the safety of two missing girls from the Kingsbridge area.
Kelsie Critchlow, 11, and Phoebe Houndslow, 12, left school together in Kingsbridge on Wednesday, April 29.
Police say they have been sighted at a cashpoint in Torquay this morning [Thursday, April 30] and at the town’s bus station, where they then possibly boarded a bus to Brixham.
Kelsie is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, with long, ginger hair. She is believed to be wearing grey trousers, a grey hoodie and a black rucksack.
Phoebe is described as 5ft tall with blonde hair and wearing a large black bag, a blue top, black trainers and black bottoms.
It is believed they may have previously been hitchhiking in the South Hams and using public transport to move around Devon.
If you have seen Kelsie or Phoebe, or know their whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote log number 665 of 29 April.
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