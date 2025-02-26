Details of the St Luke’s Hospice Open Gardens line up for this year have been released and it is dominated by the South Hams.
It is a chance to visit places that are normally inaccessible and at the same time raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice.
A spokesperson said: “For our 2025 season we are delighted to present a diverse collection of beautiful gardens, carefully selected to inspire and captivate.
On Sunday March 30 you can spend Mothering Sunday at Gnaton Hall near Yealmpton PL82HU
Set in five acres of stunning gardens there is a woodland walk and Elmer the Elephant is the special guest.
Opening times are 2pm to 5pm.
On Sunday May 11 Mothecombe House near Kingsbridge PL81LB is open between 11am and 5pm.
Approached through a hamlet of thatched cottages, it features a formal walled garden with a terrace designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens,
The walk passes the bog gardens and goes down to a secluded beach.
Shilstone House is offering house tours of the Grade II listed Georgian property.
It is home to the Devon Rural Archives.
There are stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
To book visit the website at the end of the article.
Sunday June 15 provides the opportunity to discover Rattery Hidden Village Gardens TQ109LD between 11am and 4pm.
There are private cottage gardens with diverse displays of flower beds and landscaped spaces.
On Sunday July 27 Flete Gardens PL219NZ are open between 12 noon and 5pm at Flete House in Ivybridge.
The house is surrounded by elegantly landscaped parkland and italianate gardens.
Sunday September 7 offers a chance to visit Bowringsleigh TQ9 3LL between 2pm and 5pm.
It is set in 10 acres of private established gardens near Kingsbridge.
It boasts a stunning collection of hydrangeas and a large arboretum.
For more details visit: stlukes-hospice.org.uk/opengardens