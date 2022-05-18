Volunteers handing out visitor guides
Volunteers at Dartmouth Visitor Centre have been busy handing out free copies of the town’s official visitor guide.
Manager Theresa Gunn said: “We’ve had so many local people and visitors coming in for the new guide and lots more from out of town who’ve sent self-addressed envelopes for us to post them out. It’s really a popular item in town.
“It’s bursting with information about where to go, places to see, dining out, local attractions, entertainment and generally what to do and experience in Dartmouth.”
Theresa said the centre is staffed by volunteers and funded solely by local advertising and donations, selling maps and souvenirs so donations are always gratefully received. She also said they’re on the lookout to recruit more volunteers and invited people to drop into the visitor centre if they’re interested in lending a hand.
