Members of the public can vote for their favourite local NHS team in Torbay and South NHS Foundation Trust’s Our People’s Choice Award.
Each year patients, carers and the public can nominate individuals and teams who they believe have gone above and beyond to provide care for people in Torbay and South Devon as part of the annual staff recognition award scheme.
The Our People’s Choice Award is one of two awards where people can nominate and vote for their favourite individual or team for providing excellent care to people in the hospital or in the community.
All the nominations have been considered by a judging panel and three teams have been shortlisted. Members of the public can now read the nomination and vote for their choice, with the winner announced at Torbay and South Devon’s award celebration event in May.
The shortlisted finalists for the team award are:
· The head and neck team, at Torbay Hospital
· Ricky Grant day unit, Torbay Hospital
· Surgical receiving unit, Torbay Hospital
The head and neck team was nominated by a patient for the outstanding care they received while being treated for cancer. They said: “Every scary step of the way, without fail, they have been there. They strive to treat their patients as individuals, and their consummate professionalism is a testament to all that is brilliant about our NHS.”
The Ricky Grant day unit received four separate nominations for the team’s kindness and professionalism for people being treated for cancer. Each
nomination singled out the ‘amazing, caring and hardworking’ team members who are attentive, listen and make sure patients’ needs are always met.
Waiting for surgery can be a distressing and anxious time, but Torbay Hospital’s surgical receiving unit received six nominations from people who spoke about the dignity, kindness and compassion they were shown during their stay.
The former patients all said that everyone in the team explained who they were and what was happening with their care, helping them to feel calm, reassured and safe before their procedure.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive, of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our compassionate people and teams and was overwhelmed to read the nominations for this year’s Our People’s Choice Awards.
“While we would love to give everyone who’s been nominated an award, we have shortlisted three incredible teams. We would like to thank all who submitted a nomination this year and encourage everyone to read the nomination stories and vote for your people’s choice.”
The voting for the Our People’s Choice Award is now open, and people can vote and find out further information on Torbay and South Devon’s website at https://tsdft.uk/OPChoiceTeam
Voting will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 29 2025.
A spokesperson for TSDFT said: "The Our People Awards celebration event is paid for entirely thanks to the generosity of our corporate sponsors: Hulley and Kirkwood Consulting Engineers; Services Design Solution; Wandsworth Healthcare; Nevada Construction; Civica; and Bailey Partnership. Thank you so much for recognising and valuing our incredible hard-working people."