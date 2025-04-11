Wales & West Utilities has completed a three-month project to upgrade gas pipes in the Fore Street area of Totnes.
The work was essential to ensure the safe and reliable flow of gas to heat and power local homes and businesses, helping to keep people warm for generations to come.
The company worked closely with Devon County Council and the local chamber of commerce to plan the project.
Abby Smith, who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work for Wales & West Utilities, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe, reliable, and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep gas flowing to homes and businesses today, and to ensure the network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
Wales & West Utilities owns and maintains more than 35,000 kilometres of gas pipes, enough to stretch from the UK to New Zealand and back. The company’s network covers an area from Wrexham to Redruth, spanning the mountains of North Wales to the cliff tops of Cornwall.
As the gas emergency and pipeline service for the area, Wales & West Utilities brings energy to 7.5 million people across southwest England and Wales.
If you smell gas or suspect carbon monoxide, call 0800 111 999 immediately. Their engineers are available 24/7 to help.