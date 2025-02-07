Two bouncing wallabies are taking up residence in Paignton Zoo in the spring after their enclosure in a Devon wildlife park was damaged in a storm.
The marsupials, called Stripe and Pretty Boy, are being moved from Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in North Devon after several enclosures were damaged by fallen trees during Storm Darragh last December.
The two young males will soon be joining five other red-necked wallabies as well as three swamp wallabies to form part of the ‘Wallaby Walkthrough Experience’, which closed in 2020 but is set to reopen in time for this month’s half-term break.
Sam Gray, team leader of mammals at the zoo, described wallabies as “fascinating marsupials”, adding that having both species in their care would help visitors to understand the mammals better.
“We are told Stripe and Pretty Boy have wonderful personalities – they're curious, confident, and will be great additions to our wallaby mob,” she said.
Swamp wallabies are unique among the species as they have a slightly different hopping style, while red-necked wallabies are generally larger than their cousins.
Like Kangaroos, their bigger and better known cousins, wallabies are also native to Australia.
Louisa Johnson, head keeper at the Combe Martin Wildlife Park, said Paignton’s new additions were offspring from the zoo’s female group.
“We're pleased they've found such a wonderful new home at Paignton Zoo where they'll be part of an exciting visitor experience,” she said.
The guided walkthrough experience will only operate on selected days, the zoo added in a statement.
Paignton Zoo was established in 1923 and is one of the South West's largest zoos, attracting more than 400,000 visitors every year.
It is also a key player in international breeding programs for endangered species.