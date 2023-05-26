IF you see wanted man Andrew Steer, call 999 right away as the police are looking for him
Police are seeking the public’s help to trace the 33-year-old man from Brixham.
Andrew Steer is sought in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Inquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.’
Steer is described as a white male, around 6ft 2ins tall, is of stocky build and is bald.
‘He has links to the Torquay and Brixham areas.’
‘Anyone who sees Steer is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 136 20/05/2023.
‘Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via at https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org’