Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Luke Boothe from Hope Cove.
Boothe, aged 36, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Boothe is described as a mixed heritage male, 5ft 8ins tall, stocky build, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a midlands accent.
Boothe has links to the Barwell area of Leicestershire, Hope Cove in Devon and the St Ives and Hayle area of Cornwall.
Active attempts are being carried out to locate Boothe and we are appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
If anyone sees Luke Boothe or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked not to approach him but to call police on 999 quoting occurrence 50240198971.