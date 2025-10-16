Officers are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a 32-year-old wanted man from Plymouth.
Charlie Gibbons is wanted in connection to reports of an assault.
Enquiries and searches are underway to locate Gibbons and officers are seeking the public’s help with information and sightings.
Gibbons is described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short dark coloured hair and facial stubble.
He has links to the Prince Rock area of Plymouth as well as South Brent.
Anyone who sees Gibbons is asked to contact police via 999 quoting log 223 of 10 October.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.