A war widow whose army husband died defusing a Taliban bomb has been found guilty of attacking her second hubbie in a booze-fuelled rage.
Christina Schmid, 49, hit, kicked and bit Adam Plumb, 41, at her £1.5million eight-bed mansion in Ugborough, Devon.
She physically and verbally abused him during a late night row, following him upstairs and 'hitting him in the balls'.
Police were called and she was arrested and yesterday, November 26, she was found guilty of two counts of assault by beating,
Schmid became a figurehead for those bereaved by service personnel after her husband Staff Sergeant Olaf ‘Oz’ Schmid died in Afghanistan in 2009.
Newton Abbot Magistrates Court heard evidence from her husband of three years Mr Plumb, and PC Alexander Lyons Martin.
Mr Plumb told prosecutor Alistair Verheijen that at the time of the incident, after they had gone to bed, Christina was “under the influence of alcohol”.
“You could smell it in her breath,” he said to the court. “I was trying to sleep and she was poking me with her nails.
“I got out of bed and tried to sleep in another bedroom. She was grabbing me and putting her cold feet in my back
“I told her to leave me alone.''
He told the court that he left the bedroom and went upstairs to one of the bedrooms while she was still in the bed and then she followed him up the stairs.
“She started poking me and grabbing me,” said Adam. “She was shouting at me all the time.”
He went up to the dressing room trying to get his belongings opposite to the first bedroom he was in, he said.
He claims that she followed him and “kept shouting” and “going at him”.
He said: “She cut her nose with her own nail and blew her nose with my t-shirt. She shouted in an hysterical manner
''She trapped me in the corner of the dressing room. She was literally just going at me.
“She was just attacking me. Hitting me in the balls. Kicking me. I could not get her off of me.
“The dressing room is about 4ft wide so it’s not very wide. When I went to leave she bit me in the middle of my back.”
The prosecution asked how hard the bite was and he said “hard”.
“It resulted in bruising,” he said.
He then claims that he left the room, sat behind a door and called the police.
“She was screaming,” he said. “Screaming that I’ve trapped her hand on the door. I had to open the door. I thought I had trapped her hand but I hadn’t.
“It was a full on raging. She was just going at me relentlessly.
“I put my hands to stop her. I couldn’t get out of the corner.
“She was just going at me and pushing forward and forward all the time.”
The police were then called to the incident.
Prosecutors also showed a video of the incident to the court.
The video shows Adam saying “get off me - you are a disgusting woman.”
While Christina is heard saying: “You have got my phone with my SIM card. You are blackmailing me. I want my phone back.”
Later in the video it can be heard Adam stating: “You f*cking bit me. You f*cking bitch. You horrible woman.”
Prosecution also showed a picture of the alleged bite made by Christina on Adam.
They also showed a scratch allegedly done by Christina on his left shoulder towards his arm.
Adam confirmed to the court that it’s him and they were inflicted by Christina.
He claims that at any stage he “did not take her phone” or was “aggressive towards her”.
When asked questions by the defence barrister Francesca Whebell he said: “Christina was behaving like a dog.”
Later the court heard evidence from PC Alexander Lyons Martin.
He confirms he entered the property and found Christina in the kitchen.
Outside the property was Adam Plumb he recalls.
PC Martin stated that he spoke with Christina briefly and briefly with Adam but he can’t recall what he talked about with Adam.
He stated that Christina was: “Extremely emotional. Upset and crying in a state of hysteria almost.”
And that she had told him that she was “a victim of domestic violence” and that she “had been assaulted by Adam''.
The prosecution asked if her demeanor changed throughout the conversation.
He said: “She was pretty consistent. Screaming quite loudly.”
A decision - alongside his colleague officer - was made to arrest Christina.
The prosecutor asked how she reacted.
He said: “She was shocked. She didn't agree she had to be the one being arrested.”
He states they tried to calm down Christina but her “hysteria” became worse.
The mother-of-two campaigned for better pensions for war widows, higher salaries for those in the armed forces and called on politicians to ‘fight as hard as Olaf did’ for peace.
Her work on the issues led her to meet with then Prime Minister David Cameron and various members of the royal family - including the late Queen at a private ceremony where she received the George Cross on behalf of her husband who disabled dozens of roadside bombs.
In 2012, Schmid announced she had found love once again with another serving member of the Armed Forces called Mark Clarke, telling the world she had ‘Oz’s blessing’.
The pair had posed for a lavish photoshoot with Hello! magazine to announce their relationship.
Their relationship, however, broke down, with the couple choosing to go their separate ways in June 2019.
Just over a year later Schmid married her second husband, property developer Adam, 41, a divorced father-of-one in an intimate ceremony at Bovey Castle, Devon.
In 2021 they bought a beautiful eight-bedroom detached property in the genteel village of Ivybridge, Devon, set in 5.2 acres for £1.3 million.
She will be sentenced on December 23.