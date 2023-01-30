From kids play sessions to coffee mornings and vegan soup lunches, The TQ9: Together We Care partnership is now co-ordinating and promoting more than 10 regular, weekly events in Totnes.
Aiming at giving practical support to local people struggling with the cost of living crisis, the partnership is co-ordinated by Totnes Town Council.
It directs residents to a choice of community events so people can stay warm without turning on heating at home. The partnership is also supporting extra activities at certain times, such as school holidays, to meet local need. Events are either free, subsidised, or on a pay what you feel basis, and are designed to offer something for everyone.
“We know people are struggling to make ends meet and won’t turn on heating because of the cost, putting their health at risk. So, we’re proud that as a community we’re pulling together to do something to help.
“Building on the success of the town’s community response to the Covid 19 pandemic, councillors and officers are now working closely with local organisations representing a wide range of potentially vulnerable residents of all ages. We currently have a partnership of 27 local organisations that are all actively helping local residents to navigate the cost of living crisis.
“Whilst initial thoughts were to offer a council-managed hall as a warm space for people to use, it quickly became apparent that efforts would be better concentrated on supporting existing activities being delivered to the community. It was agreed that the town council would have a bigger impact by allocating resources to support these to operate and grow rather than trying to move them to a new location or start new events.”
The town council manages a regularly updated calendar of events on its website at www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/your-community/cost-of-living-partnership while Caring Town distributes a physical newsletter about the scheme.
Regular events include a Totnes Caring pop-up cafe held at St John’s Church, Bridgetown on the third Friday of each month from 10am to 2pm.
Mary Popham of Totnes Caring said: “The cafes have been running since October 2022 and have been a great success – all very busy and really positive feedback about the lovely atmosphere, good food and drinks (coffee, cake and lunches) at very affordable prices, and great live music.