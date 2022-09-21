Subscribe newsletter
Police are warning residents in the Devon to be vigilant following a phone scam in which the caller is pretending to be a police officer.
Officers are currently investigating reports of an incident which led to a woman in her 70s drawing out a substantial amount of money, but thankfully did not hand this over and instead contacted the police. Another report has been received whereby an elderly man handed over £10,000. Detectives say they have had an increased number of calls about this scam over the past week - particularly in the South Devon and Tiverton areas. Detective Inspector Jo Devonshire said: “We are advising anyone who receives such a call not to give any personal information and hang up immediately. “This type of call can be linked to courier fraud, where victims will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the ‘police officer’ making the call under the guise of ‘assisting with a police investigation’.
“We will never contact people to ask for banking information or request that they withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation.”
She went on to say: “Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so we are asking that if you have family or friends who are vulnerable in any way, that you make them aware of this scam.” If you have any information that could help the police with their enquiries or know someone who has received a call of this nature, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 518 200922. Police advise on receiving a scam call of this nature to terminate the call, wait five minutes and ensure you can hear a dial tone before calling 101, and then call your bank using the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud 0300 123 2040 or online https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |