Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden says her party “will fight” against the government’s decision to not compensate women hit by changes to the pension age.
The issue involves about 7,400 women in South Devon and some 3.6 million across the country who were born between 1950 and 1960, and not adequately informed of the rise in the state pension age from 60 to 65.
The changes impacted on many women’s retirement plans, prompting a ruling by the ombudsman in March 2024 that they should receive compensation of between £1,000 and £2,950.
But earlier this month, the secretary of state for work and pensions, Liz Kendall, announced that affected women, who are backed by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, would not received any money on the grounds that it would cost the taxpayer £10.5bn.
She blamed the previous Conservative administration for causing the problem, but also pointed to a 2006 survey, which suggested that 90 per cent of women already knew about the planned changes.
In response, Ms Voaden said women had been “betrayed”, as the Labour Party had previously backed calls for compensation, and called on the government to “urgently change course and rethink this shameful decision”.
She said: “These shocking figures show that thousands of people in South Devon have been betrayed by the Government’s decision to not compensate WASPI women.
“Liz Kendall’s statement was a huge let down to thousands of 1950s women, and to blame this decision on the inheritance from the Conservatives is frankly disgraceful.
“It’s true the economy was left in a shambles, but asking wronged pensioners to pay the price for the Conservatives mismanagement is simply wrong.
“This heartless decision cannot be allowed to stand, and I’ll be pressing ministers to give those affected the fair treatment they deserve.”