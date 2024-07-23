A sculpture by a local artist celebrating the impact of fresh water in people’s lives was unveiled at Leechwell Garden in Totnes on Sunday (July 21).
Titled ‘To the Sea’, the work is intended to celebrate “the beauty and power of clear fresh water in our lives”, according to artist Robin Lacey.
He said: “Water has helped to make Totnes such a special place to live, particularly the water from the Leechwell, which runs through the garden, down to the river and out to sea.”
Leechwell, which opened in 2010, has been dubbed a ‘magical garden’ due to its wealth of wildlife and natural play areas, and because it stands on the site of an ancient orchard.
The Leechwell Garden Association (LGA) also raised £163 towards the upkeep of the garden at the unveiling event, which attracted dozens of local families.
Dave Mitchell, chairman of the LGA, also took the opportunity to thank the public for supporting a fundraising event earlier in the year.
“We were delighted to see so many people at our first event of the year, the Easter Egg hunt. We have already raised more than £3000 funding toward the support of a gardener, which is fantastic, but much more will be needed for the garden’s upkeep going forward, so we are hoping the community will continue to support us and give generously,” he said.
Belinda Jane Batt, from the association, added: "We are still very keen to hear from people who would like to volunteer in the garden or join the management committee, as several key members will be stepping down at the end of the year."