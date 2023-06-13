Last year, I had the ghastly experience of watching a friend with a terminal illness suffer in agonising pain over the last four months of his life. His bravery and stoicism will be forever etched in my mind. The fact that he was not able to go on his terms not only seems cruel, but also heartless. This is why, over the coming months I will be lobbying and campaigning to update this outdated legislation and to ensure all those who are suffering are at the very least given the right to be able to die in their own country on their terms.