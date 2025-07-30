The 1:4:5 plan, which is South Hams District Council’s preferred choice and is supported by most Devon Councils, would see the creation of three councils which would deliver all the services in their area (unitary authorities). Plymouth Unitary Authority - on its existing footprint, South West Devon Unitary Authority - West Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge and Torbay, Northern Devon and Exeter Unitary Authority – East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, Torridge and Exeter.