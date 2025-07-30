Dart RNLI volunteers were sent into action on July 29 after reports of a dog in trouble near Dartmouth Castle.
The D Class lifeboat, helmed by Tatty Pettigrew, headed to the scene and discovered that a golden labrador called Molly had fallen around 20 feet off the footpath at Deadmans Cove and the owner had lost sight of their pet.
The D Class crew managed to get to Molly and fix a rope.
The volunteers were able to walk Molly back up the cliff, and hand her over to the safety of Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team.
This follows an incident the day before when a Kingsbridge fire crew rescued a dog which had gone to the wrong side of the tidal wall at Aveton Gifford.
