Pupils from Kingsbridge Primary School (KPS), had an unforgettable experience this term as they took part in A New Creation, a spectacular musical event at Exeter Cathedral in collaboration with Exeter Festival Chorus and Devon Music Education Hub.
The performance brought together primary school choirs from across Devon, along with the Devon Youth Choir, Youth Chamber Orchestra, professional soloists and musicians, and the renowned Exeter Festival Chorus. Singing in such a prestigious venue alongside seasoned performers was a proud moment for the young singers and a fitting tribute to the school's long-standing musical tradition.
The Kingsbridge Primary choir was led by Mrs Lowcock, who is retiring this week after an incredible 31 years of dedicated service to the school and its music programme. She said:
“It was a fabulous experience for the children, and we are so proud of how they performed. To sing in such a historic and beautiful setting is something they’ll always remember. It was a perfect way to mark my final week at Kingsbridge.”
At Kingsbridge Primary School, the teachers believe music is a vital part of every child’s development, supporting learning, creativity, wellbeing and communication. The school's goal is to provide all children with a rich and inspiring music curriculum, helping them grow in confidence as listeners, performers, and composers.
Through a wide range of activities, staff spark curiosity and a lifelong love of music in pupils, whether for enjoyment or a future career. Every child is encouraged to explore different styles and cultures, and to find their own musical voice.
Gareth Howells, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“This performance reflects everything that makes our school special, teamwork, creativity, and a love of learning that extends far beyond the classroom. We are immensely grateful to Mrs Lowcock for her years of musical leadership and to everyone involved in this wonderful opportunity.”
