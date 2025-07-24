A Hope Cove nursery has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for a second time, marking the third top rating across the Venture Kindergarten group.
The inspection, carried out on Wednesday, June 19, praised the setting for going "above and beyond" in preparing children for school. The inspector described the children’s behaviour and attitudes as "some of the best I’ve ever seen at this age."
It is the latest success for Venture, whose Yealmpton nursery at Kitley Farm has also recently secured an Outstanding rating. The group’s newest site in Dartington is still awaiting its first inspection. Still, after a year of growth, recognition and national accolades, the team is feeling quietly confident.
Earlier this year, Venture won Gold in the ‘Early Years Team of the Year’ category at the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson presented the award.
At the heart of the nurseries is a nature-based, child-led curriculum designed to build curiosity, confidence and joy. Children’s days are filled with fire cooking, storytelling, planting, climbing, whittling and song. There are no plastic trays or rigid worksheets. Instead, there are real tools, real environments and real connections.
Over the years, children are encouraged to explore literacy, numeracy, physical coordination and independence through hands-on experiences. They dress themselves, pack their bags, help prepare food, and learn to navigate rugged terrain. Learning is embedded in everyday tasks that grow with the seasons.
The latest Ofsted report described the curriculum as "not only well-designed, it’s alive."
Inspectors wrote: "Staff are exceptional role models, and children are exceptionally well behaved. Staff speak calmly, softly and respectfully to each other, and the children adopt the same approach when speaking with each other."
They added: "Children show exceptional levels of concentration, focus and collaboration. They demonstrate and explain their ideas with such confidence and beam with pride at knowing how to help friends."
Venture’s founders, Jenny and Zoe, said the credit belongs with their team: "Every practitioner has been chosen not just for their qualifications, but for their values, insight and ability to connect deeply with children. They do not just educate. They nurture, support and truly care."
Hope Cove is one of three Venture settings across Devon, alongside Dartington and Kitley Farm. All three are designed to connect children with the land around them. From beach walks and woodland climbs to growing their vegetables and preparing meals outdoors, children are encouraged to learn within nature, not just about it.
Local Reception teachers often comment on how well prepared Venture children are when they move on to school.
"We can always spot a Venture child," one said. "They are confident, kind, focused and ready to learn. They often help others settle in."
Another teacher said: "The two children from Venture in my class were the first to put on their coats, organise their things and help classmates without needing to be asked. They stood out from day one."
One family shared a heartfelt reflection on their experience: "Our son joined Venture while facing a developmental delay, and we were nervous as disabled parents. From the moment we arrived, all that worry melted away. There is a sense of peace, purpose and belonging here."
They added: "G has blossomed. He is confident, curious and excited to learn. Venture is not just a preschool. It is a gift to our whole family."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.