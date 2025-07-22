Pioneering pupils receive a Guard of Honour as they leave for secondary school
Three pupils at Sherford Vale School have made history, as they became the first children to complete their entire primary school journey at the school, having walked through its doors on the very first day it opened almost seven years ago.
The three pupils – Indi Wilkins, Tyler Jones and Xavier Field – joined the new town’s primary school on 5th September 2018, forming a procession of children, parents, staff and dignitaries on the very first morning, as the brand-new school welcomed its inaugural intake.
They left Sherford Vale for the last time on July 18 in a similar fashion, leading their Year 6 cohort from the school at the end of the day.
To mark the milestone moment, the whole school formed a Guard of Honour to honour the school leavers.
It marks the end of a chapter at Sherford, the school's development, and the children’s own educational journey – and special recognition was given to the three pupils who have witnessed Sherford Vale's transformation from a brand-new school to the thriving educational establishment it is today.
Since opening its doors in 2018, Sherford Vale has grown from its first small intake of pupils to now educating 358 children.
The school has doubled in capacity following the completion of a major extension project in 2024 by the Sherford Consortium, to add an additional wing to the school and double its capacity.
Part of the renowned Westcountry Schools Trust (WeST) family of schools, Sherford Vale has established itself as a cornerstone of the community.
Yasmin Atkinson, Interim Headteacher at Sherford Vale School, said: “These three pupils hold a very special place in our hearts and in the history of Sherford Vale.
They have been with us from the very beginning, watching us grow into the vibrant learning community we are today.
They have been part of every milestone, every achievement, and every moment of growth since September 2018. To see them – and their year 6 classmates – complete their primary school journey with us is incredibly moving and something we wanted to celebrate properly.”
Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, part of the Sherford Consortium, said: “These pupils represent everything we hoped for when we invested in creating Sherford Vale – children who would grow up as part of this new community, putting down roots and thriving in the excellent educational environment we've helped to create.
Sherford is maturing as a community and, as always intended, the facilities we've invested in are truly serving local families well.”
Sherford Vale School and Nursery provides education for every child, enabling them to reach their greatest potential and develop a lifelong love of learning.
They aim to discover and harness individual talents by providing a wide range of opportunities within and beyond the school day.
The setting provides a rich, broad curriculum from Nursery to Year 6, with an emphasis on promoting curious, inspired and knowledgeable learners.
They are a partner school of the Westcountry Schools Trust.
