The Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAP) brings together and supports local partnerships to reduce alcohol harm among children and young people.
CAP was working in Ivybridge outside Ivybridge Leisure Centre building relationships and getting to know the local young people and were even visited by Ivybridge Neighbourhood Police officers who were out on foot patrol.
CAP exists to reduce alcohol harm in local communities from drinking by young people under 25, with a particular emphasis on preventing underage drinking.
The model and evaluation framework has since been extensively tested with the result that CAP is now considered one of the most effective ways of tackling localised underage drinking.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.