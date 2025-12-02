A popular Devon path for people walking and cycling now has a smoother surface, more space, and a new zebra crossing, to help make it safer and accessible for everyone.
The improved section in Ivybridge, on Cornwood Road, between Woodland Road, and where it meets the A38, is part of Route 2 of the National Cycle Network.
Walk Wheel Cycle Trust (the new name for the charity, Sustrans) led the work, in partnership with Devon County Council.
The 250-metre section was resurfaced and widened to three metres, which makes the path easier for people using mobility aids, family buggies, and cycling.
The team redesigned the crossing at Westover Lane to make it safer for anyone using the route. They also installed a new zebra crossing on Cornwood Road, for those on foot, wheelchair and bikes.
New restrictions on pavement parking in the area frees up space for people walking, wheeling and cycling.
The scheme was funded by National Highways, which aims to make the National Cycle Network safer, more accessible, and more enjoyable for all abilities.
Jonathan Dixon, Walk Wheel Cycle Trust’s project manager, says the work will help many more people use the path.
“We wanted to improve this section of path, as it is very busy with motor traffic, and could feel quite dangerous. It’s now a much smoother and more spacious path for everyone.”
Ed Halford, National Highways Route Manager, said: “We’re committed to significantly improving safety across our road network, and the new and improved crossing will make it much easier and safer for a variety of users, including cyclists, travelling around Ivybridge.
“We’ve worked closely with Devon County Council and the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust to realise this project – a glowing example of how this funding can make life better for communities living and working near our roads.”
