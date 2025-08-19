Wembury Parish Council is continuing the process of developing a Neighbourhood Plan.
A neighbourhood plan is a community-led framework for guiding the future development within a designated area.
A plan for the parish of Wembury allows its residents to shape how their neighbourhood is protected and how it grows and changes, by setting out planning policies.
These plans are developed by the community, for the community, and can become legally binding if approved in a local referendum.
Consultations with the community will continue over the next few months.
Wembury Parish Council invite all residents to continue to participate in the process by contacting the Clerk who will be able to direct you to a relevant NP committee member.
The agenda for each NP meeting is published on WPC website and all members of the public are invited to attend.
They will also be holding a further public consultation within the Down Thomas Village Fair to be held on September 27.
They are also looking for further volunteers to join the NP working groups details.
A Neighbourhood Plan is a document created by a local community to shape the future development of their area. It sets out planning policies for a specific neighbourhood, influencing where and how development should occur.
These plans are formally adopted by the local council and used alongside the wider Local Plan to guide planning decisions.
A Neighbourhood Plan is a community-led planning document that provides a vision for the future of a specific area.
It's created by a designated Neighbourhood Forum, involving a Parish or Town Council.
It outlines policies related to land use, development, and the character of the neighbourhood.
These policies are used to assess planning applications within the designated area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.