At COP26, the UK led the charge to ‘Consign coal to history’. One year later, and one month after COP27, the UK is now planning to open a new coal mine. Every sector, in every country, needs to completely decarbonise as soon as possible if we are to avoid the worst effects of climate change. The COP process is aimed at getting all countries on board. The best way we can do this is from a position of strength and leadership by meeting our own emissions reduction targets while working to convince and cooperate with the rest of the world to bring about global net zero emissions.