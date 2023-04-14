Following the passing of the deadline for delivery of nomination papers on April 4 it has been revealled there have been a number of uncontested elections across the South Hams. The following town and parish councillors have been elected:
Aveton Gifford Parish Council: Ros Brousson, David Miles Davis-Berry, Sarah Jane Harcus, Peter Smith, Peter David Wade and Rosemary Winnifred Warrilow.
Berry Pomeroy (village) Parish Council: Graham Michael Bennett, Martin John Fletcher and Samantha Rosamund Penfold.
Bickleigh (Bickleigh) Parish Council: Jacqueline Anne Taylor and Larry Taylor.
Bickleigh (Woolwell) Parish Council: Paul Steven Blight, Brian Hill, Nicky Hopwood, Lindy Susan Scott and Lynn Jean Tamsett-White.
Blackawton Parish Council: Ruth Coe, Christopher Nicholas Oughton, Simon Rake and Steven Thomas.
Brixton Parish Council: Terence Clegg, Neil Hawken, Liz Hitchins, Ian Martin, Stuart Wayne Nix, Joe Parish and Michael Wills.
Buckfastleigh West Parish Council: Simon Leslie Brent, Kevin Richard Feasey, Mark David Knowling, Frank Niering and Michael Owen.
Buckland-Tout-Saints Parish Council: Daniel Henry Bridger, Anne Patricia Brunner-Ellis, Jane Veronica Harrison and Diana Joan Jones.
Charleton Parish Council: Ray Ashby, Helen Ruth Baker, Amanda Jane Lucas, Ben Rogers and Sarah Elizabeth Rogers have been elected.
Chivelstone Parish Council: Julian Brazil, Jeffrey Sean, Andy Johnston, Charlotte Lewis, Richard Roger James Tucker and Roger John Tucker.
Churchstow Parish Council: Marty Bromfield, Lucy Barrett, Nigel John Green, Roger Stobo Hind, Geoff Stewart, Paul Williams and John Robert Woodley.
Cornwood Parish Council: Julia Bertram, Preston Maurice Simplicio De Mendonca, Jonathan Haynes, Elaine Hesketh, Charles Henry Munford, Linda Anne Osman, Christine Helen Smith and Steven Clive Tyers.
Dartington Parish Council: Su Budge, Chad Chadwick, Christel Catharina Maria Goodwin, Mark O'Connell, Benedict John Piper, Trudy Samatha Turrell and Graham John Webb.
Dartmouth (Dartmouth Clifton) Parish Council: Katie Brown, Cathy Campos, Andrea Cates, Jonathan Paul Pope, Mike Rowley, Kim Sturgess and Ged Yardy.
Dean Prior Parish Council: John William Bailey, Michael Philip Chew and Peter John Thorn.
Diptford Parish Council: Trevor Lawrence Crocker, Sue Franklin, Stephen James Hill, Louise Anne Lethbridge, Steven John Parker Davidson and Christopher Charles Peach.
Dittisham Parish Council: Richard John Bond, Clare Elizabeth Golding, Nicholas Duncan Green, Helen Gillian Hodge, Lara Eva Lloyd, Rosalind Clare Neale, Sune Tashi Nightingale, John Tucker and Phil Unitt.
East Portlemouth Parish Council: Judith Mary Hilditch, Ann Mary Monica Jones, Dickie, John Miller, and John William Taylor.
Ermington Parish Council: Ian Alfred Creese, John Dunlop, Patricia Hannam, Denis Onley and Robert Owens.
Frogmore & Sherford (Frogmore) Parish Council: Ed Fevyer, Peter Hadley, Steve Hart and Tamsin Melissa Oakley.
Halwell & Moreleigh Parish Council: James William Collins, Adam David Scott Dalgliesh, Michael Hicks, Michael Joseph McInerny, James Mussen and Neil Palmer,
Helen Reeve, Ross James Tozer, Denys John Treeby and Paul Robert Westlake.
Harberton (Harberton) Parish Council: David John Camp, Richard Douglas Morris, Tania Margaret Paine and Nick Williams.
Harberton (Harbertonford) Parish Council: Peter Beamish, Christopher John Roy Bowley and Jill Ann Davies.
Holbeton Parish Council: Harry Baumer, Stephen Anthony Bathe Brown, Tony Calcut, Nirosha Dayan Gunatillake and Michael John Reece.
Holne Parish Council: Richard Applegarth, Tim Crook-Giles, Malcolm Philip Fairman, Calum McLean and Belinda Ann Owen.
Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge North) Parish Council: Philip James Cole, Barrie Paul Fishman, Danielle Joanne Rawstron, and Paul William Vann.
Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge Westville) Parish Council: Martina Hilda Ruth Edmonds, Mike Jennings and Julia Louise Wingate.
Kingston Parish Council: Mervyn Sidney Freeman, Suzannah Elizabeth Grant, Don Kelly, Holly Jane Rahder, Heather Jane Summer Nutting, Joel Wakeling and Eve Elizabeth White.
Kingswear (Hillhead) Parish Council: Paul John Burnell, Hector William John Newcombe, Stephen Howard Pearson and Gary Courteney Webber.
Kingswear (Kingswear) Parish Council: Tom Burnell, Christopher Dawes, Jonathan Denis Hawkings and Lynne Christine Maurer.
Littlehempston Parish Council: Jon Morris, Nick Oldridge, Jim Price, Adrian James Tredinnick and Vivienne Marjorie Whybrow.
Loddiswell Parish Council: Francis William Albert Baker, Derek Arthur Brooking, Matthew Cross, Sophie Jane Elliott Smerdon, Paul Harvey, Michael Henry Hine, Ian Robin Satterley, Peter John Sheard, and Lara Elizabeth Webber.
Maborough Parish Council: Sharon Anniss, Madge Bailey, Vanessa Ann Harris, Edward John Hill, Ann Tiphanie Kendall, David Dunsford Perkins, Sarah Louise Prowse, Jamie Lee Mark Rundle and John Sampson were elected.
At Marldon Parish Council: Linda Balster, Adam James Claridge, Jenny Clarke, Philip James Cotton, Derek Anthony Hore and Trevor Pennington.
Modbury Parish Council: Bill Cole, Helen Nathanson, Barbara Ann Price, Phil Smith, Ann Catherine Turner and Sarah Wyatt.
Newton & Noss Parish Council: Caroline Clare Adams, Rod Carter, Hilary Ann Desvernay, Catherine Gilbert, Peter Brenton Hinchliffe, Michael John Hockaday, Simon Robert Johns, Philip Morgan Parry Smith, Chris Phillipson, Mark Robert Steggles and Kevin Rober Thomas.
North Huish Parish Council: Jonathan James Bell, David Charles Gabriel, Tristram Timothy Arthur Grevatt, David William Hunt, Lesley Sandra Ring, Janet Louise Snoxall and Robert Cyril Steer
Rattery Parish Council: Steven Bailey, Lister Bass, William Edwards, Richard David Haigh, Rob Hatt, Linda Jopson, and Peter Smerdon.
Ringmore Parish Council: Mike Campbell, Helen Claire Kent-Woolsey, Andrew Michel King, John Philip Reynolds, Mary Swan, and Michael Andrew Wood.
Salcombe Parish Council: Caroline Jane Bricknell, Jess Denny, Jasper Evans, Mark Christopher Goodey, Eoghan Grace, Christine Milton, Andrew William Reed and Kizzy Sims-Stirling.
Shaugh Prior Parish Council: Susan Margaret Burkill, Viv Chater, Carina Melanie Francis-McLeod, Naomi Jane Proctor, Adam Spencer Sims, Keith Woodrow Stone and Vanessa Glynis Tyler.
Slapton Parish Council: Jane Elizabeth Abbey, Michael John Crowson, Ian Arthur Mitchelmore, Colin Richard Staines and Joseph William Waters.
South Brent (Brentmoor) Parish Council: Katy Armstrong, Alastair John Childs and David Christopher Hancock.
South Milton Parish Council: Anne Berryman, Paul Stephen Booker, Emma Victoria Louise Halmshaw, Stephen Ronald Harding, Graham Howard Jinks and Nick Townsend.
South Pool Parish Council: Peter Morton Clee, Paul Hampshire Evans, Timothy John Hurst, David Charles Lovett, Sean Manz, John Milne and Peter David Wotton.
Sparkwell Parish Council: Andrew Edward Hartley, Tina Hutton-Fellowes, Clare Lee, Robin May, Paula Caroline Serpell-Denman and Helen May Webb.
Staverton Parish Council: Wendy Bloomer, Philip Miles Nixon, Graeme Robert Prowse, Ed Vidler and Wendy Ann Warren.
Stoke Fleming Parish Council: John Andrew Belli, Struan Robertson Coupar, Philip Charleas Elliott, Jay Floyd, Jack David Handley, David Harris and Tim Moseley.
Stoke Gabriel Parish Council: Anne Deidre Blood, Emma Louise Bridge, Mandy Collings, Richard John Simmons Harris and Michelle Elizabeth King.
Stokenham Parish Council: Gail Addison, Jonathan Godfrey Ansell, Leslie Rees Cowley, Paula Marie Doust, Adrian John Goodman, Kim Louise Greening, Christopher Geoffrey Hart, Tim Lynn, Richard Pain, Susan Claire Elizabeth Proffitt, Charles Rogers, Piers Macmillan Spence and Edward Willis.
Strete Parish Council: Graham Reid Campbell, Ralph Andrew Clark, Ian Cumberlidge, Helen Darch, Kate Gill and Peter John Hales.
Thurlestone Parish Council Rosa Lewis, Eric Palmer, Adam Ryan-Carter and Gill Stone.
Totnes (Totnes Bridgetown) Parish Council: Timothy John Bennett, Jacqui Hodgson, Benedict John Piper, Anne Christine Elizabeth Presswell and Lisa Smallridge.
Totnes (Totnes Town) Parish Council: Georgina Mary Allen, Luisa Auletta, Sarah Jane Collinson, Tom Cooper, John Stewart Cummings, Jill Hannam, Darren Peters and Emily Harriett.
Ugborough (Ugborough East) Parish Council: George Henry Beable, Denise Cooper, Joan Fletcher, Clive Walter James Hart, Tim Holway, Richard William Hosking, Edward James Johns, Jon May, Laurie Nelson and Timothy John Slater.
Wembury (Down Thomas) Parish Council: Dermod Michael Drought, Alison Nix, BobShort, John Christopher Stansell and Graham Richard Truscott.
Wembury (Wembury) Parish Council: Jane Marilyn Cox, Alan Michael Edwards, Mark David Kenny, Coral Jacqueline Joyce Smith and Stephen Walrond.
West Alvington Parish Council: Liz Chin, Stephen James Lees, Kathryn Sharron Rawlinson, Helen Rhymes and Derek John Winser.
Yealmpton Parish Council: Keith John Baldry, Sheila Margaret Barton, Geoff Craddock, John Quenton Endicott, Thomas Guy-Fierens, Katie Hopkins, Dan Thomas and Cliff Tucker.