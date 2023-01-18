2. Publicly commit DNPA to wild camping. DNPA own 3,512 acres on the moor. A further 82,000 acres is owned jointly by The Duchy of Cornwall, SWW, The National Trust and the MOD, all of which DNPA have considerable influence with. Concurrently to an appeal, build a coalition of landowners who will give ‘presumed consent’ to wild camp. The end result may be a reduced area permissive wild camping map, but it will safeguard this last bastion in England.