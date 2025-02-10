From February 15 to 21 it is Wild Week in Dartmouth
Based at the Coastal Trail Café it celebrates the incredible wildlife right on our doorstep.
All events at 2.30pm-Saturday February 15-The Incredible World of Seaweeds Emma McGee from the Environment Agency will reveal these underwater plants' fascinating, hidden world.
Monday 17-Barn Owls: Restoring the Balance
Barn owls are one of Britain’s most iconic birds of prey.
Mateo Ruiz from The Barn Owl Trust tells of the vital role these beautiful, ethereal creatures play within our ecosystems.
Tuesday 18 – An Introduction to Our Local Seals Dartmouth’s waters are home to some incredible marine mammals, not least our resident seals.
Sarah Greenslade from The Seal Project will reveal the stories of the individual seals living in the waters just outside the café.
Wednesday 19 – Reading the Wild: Nature’s Clues and Stories
Explore the fascinating world of the often unseen wildlife right on your doorstep with naturalist and founder of BeWild, Victoria Benns.
Thursday 20– Our Coastline's Rare and Endangered Invertebrates
From magical glowworms and fascinating beetles to nationally rare butterflies and bees.
Rob Skinner from National Landscape’s Life on the Edge project will introduce us to a wide variety of extraordinary and hugely vital species.
Friday 21 – Our Cleaner Coastlines-
Our oceans have been drowning in plastic, but the tide is turning.
Gary Jolliffe, founder of Till the Coast is Clear, shares his first-hand experiences of tackling coastal plastic pollution.
Other ways to get involved are
Wildlife Kayak Trips- Sea Kayak Devon will take you out on the water to explore the rich biodiversity of the River Dart and its banks. Enquiries @seakayakdevon.
Wildlife Treasure Hunt, Café Conversations – BeWild will be at Coastal Trail Café.
All events at Wild Week @ Coastal Trail are free, child-friendly and open to everyone -
Find details at: @bewild.uk/ www.bewild.uk or pop in to the Coastal Trail Café.