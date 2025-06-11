Willow weaving, watercolours and wonderful nature stories are part of an invitation to celebrate National Insect Week at Coleton Fishacre at Kingswear TQ6 0EQ.
Drop in on Thursday June 26 to join a free session on watercolour painting in the garden, or a storytelling session for under 8s.
If you'd like to be more creative and fancy trying your hand at willow weaving, there's a free workshop on Thursday June 19.
The handcrafted willow figures will then be installed and put on display in the wildflower meadow at Coleton Fishacre, just in time for National Insect Week.
The event is working in partnership with South Devon National Landscape and the team from Life on the Edge.
