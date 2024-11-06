Tables laden with the best homemade cakes, preserves, plants and crafts raised hundreds of pounds for Kingsbridge Women’s Institute at their annual fair in Market Hall, Fore Street.
Kathy Grills, President, said: “we want to thank local people for Christmas Shopping with us - some even came from Totnes and Brixham.”
Donations will be made to local groups and charities.
All cakes sold out so some people were disappointed but WI members are luckier. says Kathy: “We are spoiled by delicious cakes every meeting.
“Come to the Methodist Church top of Fore Street the second Monday of the month and see.”
Recent speakers - who all enjoyed the cake - include a herbalist, a florist and animal protection organisations.
Coming up is a paper-folding artist, a Chelsea Flower Show winner and a beekeeper.
Visitors are welcome. Lifts are available.
Meetings start at 6.45pm for a 7pm start.
For more information you can visit: kingsbridgewi.weebly.com