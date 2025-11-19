Fowey Lifeboat Station recently hosted an inspiring training day dedicated to women in Search and Rescue (SAR) with the RNLI.
Crew members from Salcombe RNLI joined crews from across the Southwest, from The Lizard to Exmouth, and in doing so created a fantastic opportunity for collaboration and skill-building.
The event underscored the increasing involvement and influence of women in SAR roles, as well as the RNLI’s dedication to fostering diversity and maintaining high standards in lifesaving. There is significant anticipation for future training days, which will further enhance confidence and operational capability throughout the region.
When the crew returned to Salcombe, they spoke highly of Amelia, Oli, Gary, and Boris for their outstanding effort in delivering top-notch training sessions on navigation and casualty care (CASCare).
Their knowledge and enthusiasm made the experience both informative and inspiring.
