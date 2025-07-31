Work starts to make Devon walking and cycling path safer and more accessible
A section of National Cycle Network Route 2 in Ivybridge will be resurfaced and widened to make the path safer and more accessible for people using mobility aids, family buggies, and cycling.
Construction will start on August 11 to improve 250 metres of existing shared use path along Cornwood Road, between Woodland Road and where the path diverts through to alongside the A38.
It’s expected to last around 6-8 weeks.
The work is led by Sustrans, the UK’s walking, wheeling and cycling charity, in partnership with Devon County Council.
The team will lay a new smooth tarmac surface in places and widen the path to three metres to allow for easier access of wheelchairs, buggies, as well as a more comfortable, easier ride for people on bikes.
There will be new restrictions on pavement parking, to allow easier access on the path for all abilities.
The crossing at Westover Lane will be improved, and a new parallel zebra crossing built across Cornwood Road, to help make it safer for people on foot, wheelchair or bike.
The path, which is part of Sustrans’ National Cycle Network will close sometimes while work is carried out, but contractors will allow people through.
There are no pedestrian diversions in place during this time.
The scheme is funded by National Highways as part of Sustrans Paths for Everyone programme, which aims to make the National Cycle Network safer, more accessible, and more enjoyable for everyone.
Jonathan Dixon, Sustrans project manager, said the work will make a big difference to peoples’ experience of the route.
“This section of Route 2 had narrow and uneven sections, with parked cars further restricting the path width.
The crossing points had poor visibility and could feel quite dangerous with the volume of motor traffic passing by.
These improvements will really help make the path feel safer and easier to travel by foot, mobility aid or cycle for all ages and abilities.
“It’s part of Sustrans’ wider work to create accessible paths that everyone can enjoy.
That helps more people to choose sustainable transport options that are healthier for them and better for our environment.”
Route 3 in Ivybridge is part of Sustrans' National Cycle Network, which includes over 12,000 miles of paths for people walking, wheeling or cycling.
Cornwood Road to Woodland Road improvement on Route 3 begins on August 11.
Check Sustrans social media and posters on the path for updates.
They are the custodian of the National Cycle Network – the UK-wide network of over 12,000 miles of signed paths and routes for walking, wheeling, cycling and exploring outdoors.
The National Cycle Network provides a vital backbone to the country, connecting communities to each other and helping neighbourhoods come to life.
For Sustrans, a liveable city or town has social connection at its heart, and clean air and green space for all to live and play in.
They believe the places we live, work and enjoy ourselves should be planned around people, not cars, and they want to see a reduction of the traffic in our neighbourhoods, resulting in flourishing communities and thriving businesses.
